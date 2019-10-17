Startcoin (START) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $236,830.00 and $217.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.