Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,205 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $300,446.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.3% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

