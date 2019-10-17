Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SSI opened at $2.23 on Monday. Stage Stores has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stage Stores news, EVP Thorsten I. Weber acquired 229,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,205.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 343,401 shares in the company, valued at $339,966.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,805. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSI. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

