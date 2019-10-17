Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 79.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

STAG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

