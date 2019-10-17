Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 79.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.
STAG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
Stag Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
