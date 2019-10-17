ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,342 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.76. 753,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

