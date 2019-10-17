ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 3,233 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in General Mills by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 1,322,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

