ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.9% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,256 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

