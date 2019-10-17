ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187,043. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

