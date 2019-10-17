ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.06. 156,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,620. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

