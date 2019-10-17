ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 55,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.