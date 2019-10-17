Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Update

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 170,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Equities research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 61,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

