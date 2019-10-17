SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 46,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million and a PE ratio of -19.00.

About SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

