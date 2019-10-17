Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.29. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

