Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Splunk is expected to benefit from strong software revenue growth and new customer wins. Moreover, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Management expects cloud contribution to grow significantly over the next few years. Further, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts for Splunk. Additionally, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition continues to hurt Splunk’s cash flow generation ability, which doesn’t bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition are a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Splunk alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPLK. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

SPLK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 577,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,287. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $176,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.