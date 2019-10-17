Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and United Development Funding IV (NYSE:UDFI) Financial Review

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Spirit MTA REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit MTA REIT and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit MTA REIT and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 1.52 -$220.24 million N/A N/A United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit MTA REIT and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% -676.15% -12.28% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit MTA REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

