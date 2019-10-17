Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 444,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.66.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $83.35 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

