Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 38,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,245. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Spire has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $49,877.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

