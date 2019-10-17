Sphere Price Hits $0.0814 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,771.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089435 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001244 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,083.61 or 0.99880285 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

