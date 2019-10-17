SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 127.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.39 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

