SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) is Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,767,000 after acquiring an additional 307,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,991,000 after acquiring an additional 287,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,148.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 218,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,810. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.