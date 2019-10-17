SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $21,769.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

