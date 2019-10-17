Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $53.67 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.