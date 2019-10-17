Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, Southern Copper projects total copper production of 983,300 tons, higher than the 883,689 tons produced in 2018. For the current year, the company anticipates producing 24,800 tons of molybdenum aided by significant contribution of the molybdenum plant at the new Toquepala concentrator. Zinc production is expected to increase 21% year over year to 85,900 tons for the ongoing year and Silver production is expected to surge 16% year over year to 20.1 million ounces aided by contributions from the San Martin and Toquepala mines. The company continues to witness the benefits of cost-reduction programs and expansion actions. However, Metal prices have been impacted by the escalating trade-war tensions between the United States and China and Brexit-related concerns, which will likely weigh on Southern Copper’s results.”

SCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. 15,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

