SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
About SOUTH32 LTD/S
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
