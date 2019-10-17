SounDAC (XSD) Price Reaches $0.0466 on Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 781.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 417.4% higher against the dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $679,719.00 and $466.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00036595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000984 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

