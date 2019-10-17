Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sonos stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.54 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $92,987.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 770,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after buying an additional 2,498,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 230,602 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 879,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 507,966 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

