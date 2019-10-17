Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-5.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on Sonoco Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of SON opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

