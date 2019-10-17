Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares in the company, valued at $38,700,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

