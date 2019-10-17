SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. SOLVE has a market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $439,499.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00228893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.01101466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00087879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,423,172 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

