Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.64. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 300.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

