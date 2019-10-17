Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Societe Generale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Societe Generale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

