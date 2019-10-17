SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.34

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 31395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, insider Kay Oswald acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $47,628.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmileDirectClub stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

