SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.34

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 31395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.
In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Also, insider Kay Oswald acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $47,628.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.