Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 40,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $1,537,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,872,800.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 1,314,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,561. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

