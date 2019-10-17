Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.10

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $11.70. Smartgroup shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 810,224 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71.

In other Smartgroup news, insider John Prendiville sold 64,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.15 ($7.91), for a total transaction of A$718,829.35 ($509,808.05).

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

