Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.84, approximately 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

