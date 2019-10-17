Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.39, but opened at $24.74. Slack shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 14,598,023 shares.

Specifically, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,329.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $974,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,858 shares of company stock worth $8,519,853.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,808,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

