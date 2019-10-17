Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. 249,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,383. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,624 shares of company stock worth $6,927,924.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Skyline by 2,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,062,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 688,517 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

