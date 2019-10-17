SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 589,325 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,422,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,472 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

