Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 450 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

