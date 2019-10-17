Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 3,024 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Allergan were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Allergan by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Allergan by 7,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,783,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Shares of AGN traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $192.69.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

