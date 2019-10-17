Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp makes up about 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.10). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

