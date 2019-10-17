Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,814,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,800,090. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.