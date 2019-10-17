SimpliFi Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC remained flat at $$26.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,881. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

