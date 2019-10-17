SimpliFi Inc. Buys 2,605 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.0% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 384,345 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26.

