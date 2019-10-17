Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3448 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

