Simplex Trading LLC Invests $89,000 in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 56.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,191,000 after buying an additional 181,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJC shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

