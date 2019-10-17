Simplex Trading LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) by 817.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period.

Shares of RUSS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

