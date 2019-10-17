Simon P. Silver Sells 10,000 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($456,552.99).
DLN stock traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,608 ($47.14). 553,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,634 ($47.48). The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,252.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,172.42.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
