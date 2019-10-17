SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

SIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL remained flat at $C$8.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.0480634 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.