Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.17

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.17 and traded as high as $32.50. Silicom shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 202 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

Get Silicom alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 513,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 14.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 36.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 23.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.